GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A violation that typically is forgiven for a fine less than $200 led one man to the Wayne County Jail on Monday.

Days before his 26th birthday, Jeremiah Billy Montgomery of Dudley was pulled over in a traffic stop at about 10 a.m. in Goldsboro. The officers pulling over Montgomery were with the Goldsboro Police Department’s VICE Unit and said the reason for the stop was a seatbelt violation.

While stopped in the 700 block of West Grantham Street, police said a probable cause search was conducted, but did not disclose the reason for it.

During the search, a concealed gun was found. Due to Montgomery’s history as a convicted felon, he was arrested on the scene as he is not able to possess firearms, police said.

Montgomery’s previous felony convictions include:

Discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling

Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon

Six counts of Breaking or Entering a Motor Vehicle

In addition to his previous felonies, Montgomery is also a validated member of the Bloods street gang, according to the Department of Corrections.

With the discovery of the concealed gun in Monday’s stop and search, Montgomery was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He also received a misdemeanor charge for carrying a concealed gun.

Montgomery was taken and held at the Wayne County Jail under a $15,000 bond.