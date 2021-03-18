North Carolina Pickle Festival will be held this April as a mix of virtual, in-person events

MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Pickle Festival is a go for 2021 – but the event will be held as a mix of virtual and in-person events, festival officials said Thursday.

This will be the festival’s 35th year.

The headline of this year’s festival will be the virtual pickle eating contest. A call for entries went out via social media on Wednesday. Potential contestants have been asked to create a brief video describing why they should be one of the 12 finalists or three alternatives to take part. The contest will be held live via Zoom.

In addition to the virtual contest, the event will also feature an online pickle recipe contest, in-person and virtual versions of the Cuke Patch 5K that takes place in downtown Mount Olive, and a Friday night drive-in movie.

“The traditional street festival full of vendors, activities and entertainment drawing thousands of people to downtown Mount Olive is not possible because of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Julie Beck, cochairman of the N.C. Pickle Festival in a press release. “That doesn’t mean we still can’t have a good time and safely celebrate our community. The virtual events actually give us a chance to broaden our reach to pickle fans all over the US. And that’s a good thing.”

The N.C. Pickle Festival will be held on April 23 and 24.

For full details on the events and festival info, click here.