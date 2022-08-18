GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — An inmate escaped from the Wayne County Detention Center in a food van, officials say.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said Michael Wayne Glover, 33, broke out shortly after 11 a.m. Thursday in a white food services van with “Trinity Services” on the side.

The department is asking the public to be on the lookout for Glover — a white man who is 5-foot-5, 150 pounds — and to call 911 if you have any information on where he is.

Sheriff’s office spokesman Joel Gillie says Glover is not known to be armed or dangerous.

Gillie says Glover was being held in the detention center on a charge of obtaining property by false pretenses.