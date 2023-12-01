DUDLEY, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is dead after a fire broke out at a mobile home in Wayne County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Shortly after 4 a.m., Wayne County 911 received a call regarding a structure fire in the 100 block of Five Points Road in Dudley. The Mar-Mac volunteer Fire Department was dispatched and found a fully involved mobile home fire.

The sheriff’s office said after the fire was extinguished, one person was found deceased inside the residence. Investigators contacted the occupants of the residence, and they were not home at the time of the fire.

The deceased person is being sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office for identification.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, and North Carolina Office of State Fire Marshal are investigating.