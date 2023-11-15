GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – The City of Goldsboro is asking people to follow measures, including showers, toilet flushes and washing dishes to conserve water to avoid a mandatory water restriction, according to a city request Wednesday.

Current river levels are leading the city to implement voluntary water restrictions.

Wayne County, NC, River Levels

According to americanrivers.com, the Neuse River headwaters, which is Goldsboro’s main source of water, the amount of water flowing into Falls Lake Reservoir upriver from Goldsboro in Raleigh has been on the decline. This is partly due to development and drought conditions.

Until further notice, all customers are asked to adopt the following measures:

Take 5-minute showers instead of baths. Do not let water run while shaving, brushing teeth, and rinsing dishes. Keep a bottle of chilled water in the refrigerator for drinking, so as not to run the tap to get cold water. Only run the dishwasher or clothes washing machine when there is a full load. Washing dishes by hand saves about 25 gallons (don’t let tap run). Inspect and repair leaky valves on faucets and toilets. Install water-saving devices on toilets and showers. (i.e., place an item in the toilet tank [do not use a brick] to reduce the amount of water per flush, install low-flow shower heads, etc. Look for water conservation features if buying new water-consuming appliances.) Do not allow children to play with hoses or sprinklers. Limit lawn and outside plant watering, then only at night between 5:00 pm and 12:00 midnight, no more than three (3) times per week, to avoid water evaporation loss. In an hour, 600 gallons of water can be wasted. Position sprinklers to water the lawn, to avoid water spraying on pavement. Avoid watering on windy days when the wind not only blows water off target but also causes excess evaporation. Know how to turn off an automatic sprinkler system in case of rain. There are automatic rain sensors available that prevent automatic sprinklers from starting if it has just rained. Use an alarm clock or a timer to remind one to shut off hose-fed sprinklers that do not have timers. Consider delaying the seeding or sodding of new lawns. Golf courses and athletic fields shall attempt to reduce water consumption by 50%. While waiting for water to get hot, catch running water from sink and tub faucets and use for animals to drink or to water plants. Use a broom instead of water to wash down sidewalks, patios, and driveways. Do not fill empty swimming pools or wading pools. Do not use the toilet as a wastebasket. Put tissues and trash in a trashcan. Limit toilet flushes. Use disposable & biodegradable dishes where possible. Be ready to catch rainfall that occurs. Place containers under drain spouts. Use pistol-grip nozzles on hoses to avoid waste when watering flowers and shrubs. Aerate lawns by punching holes 6 inches apart. This allows water to reach roots rather than run off surfaces. Keep sprinkler heads clean to prevent uneven watering. Adjust hose to simulate a gentle rain. Sprinklers that produce a fine mist wastewater through evaporation. Install automatic shut off devices on sprinkler systems. The City will delay the implementation of landscape code requirements until the next planting season after Return-to-Normal conditions. However, a performance bond will be required for any landscaping required by the City’s Unified Development Ordinance.

People who live in Goldsboro and businesses are asked to take the restrictions seriously and be mindful about conserving water throughout this time.