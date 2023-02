GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A person found dead Saturday morning has been identified.

Johnny Lee Allen, 70, of Goldsboro, was found by officers around 9:05 a.m. on Saturday in the 100 block of West Oak Street, Goldsboro police said.

Wayne County EMS was called to the scene and pronounced the subject deceased.

Foul play is not suspected, police said, but the investigation remains active.