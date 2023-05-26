GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro police Friday evening released several photos of a car and a person of interest in a robbery at gunpoint that injured a woman earlier this month.

The incident was reported around 11 a.m. May 15 at a physician’s office in the 1100 block of Parkway Drive, according to a news release from the Goldsboro Police Department.

Workers at the business told police that the man entered the building and stole items from the business and from one of the employees.

A woman working there was assaulted by the man during the theft, according to police.

Photo by Goldsboro Police Dept.

Photo by Goldsboro Police Dept.

Photo by Goldsboro Police Dept.

Photo by Goldsboro Police Dept.

Photo by Goldsboro Police Dept.

Photo by Goldsboro Police Dept.

Photo by Goldsboro Police Dept.

“In addition, the suspect pointed a firearm at a subject attempting to prevent his escape,” the news release said.

The man drove off in a car toward North Berkeley Boulevard.

The woman who was assaulted was taken to UNC Health Wayne for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police released seven photos Friday night of a man and a white car. Police said they are hoping the public will help identify the man, who is a person of interest.

Police said anyone with information about the man or car should contact Inv. R.R. Gardner 919-580-4216 or

Rgardneriii@goldsboronc.gov