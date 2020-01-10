Person wanted for breaking into Goldsboro church, police say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro police are seeking information on a breaking and entering into a local church that occurred on or about January 2.

Police say an unidentified subject broke into the First African Baptist Church located on 803 Harris St. in Goldsboro. The individual also stole unknown items, police say.











The Goldsboro Police Department is asking for any information on the identify of this individual and/or of their whereabouts. Please contact Investigator A. Tilghman at 919-580-4218 or Crime Stoppers.

Anyone with information about this crime, or any other crime in Wayne County area is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or submit a TIP at p3tips.com. Callers will remain anonymous and if your information leads to a felony arrest you will be given a cash reward for the information. Crime Stoppers gives cash rewards of up to $1,000 for information leading to felony arrests. Crime Stoppers is a Non-Profit 501(c)(3) organization, funded solely by private donations. To make a donation, contact the Goldsboro Wayne Crime Stoppers Director Stephanie Brown at 919-734-8177.

