MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s quirky, it’s fun and yes — it’s a pretty big dill.

The New Year’s Eve Pickle Drop in Mount Olive is now in its 23rd year. The fast-approaching event has even been recognized this year by USA Today as one of the country’s top 10 best drops held on New Year’s Eve.

Here’s what you need to know if you’re planning on attending in person or virtually this year.

The event is staged in front of the University of Mount Olive’s Kornegay Arena at 634 Henderson St. where the pickle is hoisted in the air on a ladder truck of the Mount Olive Volunteer Fire Department. From the Tower 23 truck, the neon pickle gets dropped into a giant Mt. Olive pickle jar.

Photo of the Mt. Olive Pickle Drop (Courtesy Mt. Olive Pickle Company, Inc.)

Parking will be available at any location on the university’s campus.

If you show up just before midnight though, you are far too late. The event kicks off at 5 p.m. and the Pickle Drop is set for 7 p.m. sharp, according to the company’s website.

Lots of pre-Pickle Drop fun is planned including live music from Wild Ride, a Selma-based band that plays a wide range of country, rock, and pop. There will also be free pickles, food trucks, and chances to win door prizes for those contributing to a canned food drive benefitting the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina.

Once the pickle hits the jar, attendees can also look forward to a fireworks show.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs to enjoy the festivities.

If you are not one of the thousands who will be there in person, there is an online option to watch that will be made available on New Year’s Eve here.