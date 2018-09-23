Wayne County News

Pikeville man dies after suffering multiple gunshot wounds, Goldsboro police say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) - Goldsboro police said they are investigating after a man was found dead Saturday night.

The incident was reported as a shooting around 8 p.m. in the 700 block of Long Leaf Avenue, according to a news release from Goldsboro police.

When police arrived, they found a man in a grassy area north of a nearby apartment complex, officials said.

The victim, Brennan Hash, 28, of Pikeville suffered "multiple gunshot wounds," the news release said.

Hash died at the scene.

No other information was released.

