Pikeville man dies after suffering multiple gunshot wounds, Goldsboro police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) - Goldsboro police said they are investigating after a man was found dead Saturday night.
The incident was reported as a shooting around 8 p.m. in the 700 block of Long Leaf Avenue, according to a news release from Goldsboro police.
When police arrived, they found a man in a grassy area north of a nearby apartment complex, officials said.
The victim, Brennan Hash, 28, of Pikeville suffered "multiple gunshot wounds," the news release said.
Hash died at the scene.
No other information was released.
