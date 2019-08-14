Pipe bomb sightings prompt huge response in Dudley

DUDLEY, N.C. (WNCN) — After pipe bombs were found outside of the Dudley Volunteer Fire Department investigators from multiple agencies, including the FBI, flooded into a trailer park in Dudley.

“None of us knew what in the world was going on,” said Linda Jones. “You couldn’t have gotten in here for the law if you tried.”

Jones says in a small town like Dudley the only thing faster than the traffic moving through town is the rumor mill.



“At first we thought somebody had killed the people,” said Jones. “We didn’t know, and that’s what had us worried.”

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says they were searching the home at 102 Antonio Drive for explosives.

The supposed bombmakers are Corey Bernard Manuel and Monica Lynn Hunt who are now facing multiple felony charges for manufacturing, transporting, and possessing weapons of mass destruction.

Manuel and Hunt reportedly left two pipe bombs with a timed fuse outside of the Dudley Fire Department.



“They had enough explosives over there to blow Dudley off the map,” said Jones. “It scared us!”

A spokesperson for the Wayne Co. Sheriff’s Office says their search uncovered bomb-making material, though he declined to say what type of explosives were found on the property or if the couple had a plan of attack.

“The only thing I hope and pray to God is that they got all of the bombs,” said Jones. “They were all in the barns, in the cars, and inside the trailer, and under the trailer. I just hope they got it all.”



At this time Hunt and Manual remain in the Wayne Co. jail awaiting bond as multiple agencies, including the FBI, continue their investigation.

