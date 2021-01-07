Police arrest man for murder less than 2 hours after woman shot, killed in Goldsboro

Wayne County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Goldsboro police arrested a man less than two hours after a woman was murdered Thursday morning, a news release said.

Officers responded to a shooting report along the 1500 block of Day Circle just before 11 a.m. Thursday. They arrived to find a woman who had been shot, the release said.

The victim, identified as Tangia Etheridge, died from the injuries.

Investigators determined that T’shon Devonte Swinson was a suspect. With the help of community members, he was located a few blocks away from the scene and taken into custody around 12:45 p.m., police said.

Swinson was charged with murder and was given no bond. He is due in court on Friday.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

Click here to see what’s trending on CBS17.com >

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories

Verizon Brings 5G Technology to Raleigh

Verizon 5G Technology