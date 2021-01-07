Police arrest man for murder less than 2 hours after woman shot, killed in Goldsboro

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Goldsboro police arrested a man less than two hours after a woman was murdered Thursday morning, a news release said.

Officers responded to a shooting report along the 1500 block of Day Circle just before 11 a.m. Thursday. They arrived to find a woman who had been shot, the release said.

The victim, identified as Tangia Etheridge, died from the injuries.

Investigators determined that T’shon Devonte Swinson was a suspect. With the help of community members, he was located a few blocks away from the scene and taken into custody around 12:45 p.m., police said.

Swinson was charged with murder and was given no bond. He is due in court on Friday.