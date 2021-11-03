Police ask for help IDing 3 people after female Walmart cashier assaulted in Wayne County

People Mount Olive police would like to identify after a Walmart cashier was assaulted on Oct. 25, 2021. (Courtesy of the Mount Olive Police Department)

MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (WNCN) – Police in Wayne County are asking for help identifying three men accused of attacking a Walmart cashier after an unsuccessful attempt to return an item, a news release said.

Mount Olive police said in a Facebook post that three people walked into a Walmart on Oct. 25 to return merchandise. A female cashier was unable to provide the return, though.

A man then became “irate,” police said and waited for the cashier to walk away. When she did, the man then ran behind her and hit her in the back of the head with a closed fist, seriously injuring her.

“The Mount Olive Community has always had hometown values and as such this type of malicious assault will not be condoned. Please help us to apprehend those that are responsible for this crime,” the post said.

Anyone with information should reach out to the Mount Olive Police Department at 919-658-5031.