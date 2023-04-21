GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro police reached out to the public Friday to ask for help in a mass shooting investigation.

Investigators are requesting assistance in their investigation into the shooting death of a 15-year-old girl on April 12.

They said she and five others were shot that night at a party/gathering at a home in the 100 block of North Leslie Street.

Specifically, police said they are seeking any video that may have been taken during the gathering.

This includes any video taken prior to, during or after the incident, according to police.

Police said video files can be uploaded anonymously to Crime Stoppers, and up to 100mb of video can be uploaded at a time.

Officers are still investigating. Wayne County Communications did not confirm the age range of the victims or their conditions, nor what led up to the shooting.