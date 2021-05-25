Police chase leads to fatal crash on Highway 70 near Goldsboro, officials say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A section of Highway 70 east near Goldsboro is closed Tuesday after a police chase led to a fatal collision.

Officials with Wayne County and Goldsboro police confirmed to CBS 17 that one person was killed in the collision following the chase that involved Goldsboro police.

Highway 70 east is closed from Berkeley Boulevard to Oak Forrest Road.

Goldsboro police said the crash occurred around 11:30 a.m.

Avoid the area if possible.

CBS 17 will update this story as it develops.