GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro police said they are investigating threats to workers at the headquarters of an auto parts company Monday.

Police were called just before 10:20 a.m. to AP Exhaust at 300 Dixie Trail, according to a news release from Goldsboro police.

“Employees of the business reported that messages containing threatening language had been discovered,” the news release said.

AP Exhaust, based in Goldsboro, serves aftermarket customers of light and commercial vehicles, the company’s website says. The company which built the Goldsboro facility in 1975 is a manufacturer of emissions and exhaust technologies, according to the website.

Police said that their Investigative Services Bureau responded to the scene.

An investigation into the incident is “still developing,” police said in the news release.

Officials said anyone with information about the threats should call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or submit a TIP at p3tips.com. Callers will remain anonymous.