GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro police said they’re investigating after four people were shot Tuesday night.

At about 11:05 p.m., officers said they responded to the 1200 block of Olivia Lane in reference to a ShotSpotter alert.

They said they found three people shot at the scene.

All of them were taken to the hospital, according to reports.

A fourth victim had been taken to the hospital before police arrived, officers said.

According to a release, none of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening.

Police are looking to charge the person or persons responsible with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

The investigation remains ongoing.