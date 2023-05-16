GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman died Tuesday after she was shot in Goldsboro, police said.

Police say a witness told them the shooting took place in the 3100 block of Cashwell Drive in Goldsboro, and officers responded to the area.

The city’s police department says officers in Kinston told them at about 5:30 a.m. that the woman had been taken to UNC Lenoir Health Care with a gunshot wound, and was pronounced dead.

Officers say they will not publicly identify the woman until they can notify her family.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.