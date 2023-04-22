GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro police said they investigating after a sexual assault was reported early Saturday morning.

At about 5:45 a.m., officers said they were called to a home on the 700 block of Bain St. for a report of sexual assault.

When they arrived, they said they spoke with the victim, who is female.

Family members took her to the hospital for a sexual assault examination, according to the police department.

Police said their Investigative Services Bureau was contacted and responded to the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information will be released at this time, officers said.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or submit a TIP. Callers will remain anonymous. Crime Stoppers gives cash rewards for information leading to arrests of up to $500 for misdemeanors with the recovery of drugs, firearms, property, or fugitive arrests and up to $1,000 for felony arrests.