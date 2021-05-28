Police locate car linked to Goldsboro woman’s dismembered body

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro police said Friday they found a car linked to a woman who neighbors said was found dismembered in a driveway this week.

Police say that a white female, likely in her 30s, was found on a homeowner’s driveway along Bright Street around 9:30 a.m. Monday.

Police said Friday they have a “tentative identification” of the woman, but are not releasing her ID until they receive a “positive identification” from the State Medical Examiner’s Office and the North Carolina State Crime Laboratory.

Earlier this week, police released a photo of a car they believe was linked to the crime. Tuesday evening, police said they were searching for a car, which appeared to be a Cadillac sedan, in connection with the discovery of the body.

Friday afternoon, police said the car was found. They did not say anything else about it or the possible driver.

Neighbors on Bright Street said Thursday they are still trying to grapple with what was found so close to where they live.

“It was very disturbing,” neighbor Sharon Robinson said.

A 911 call was also released this week.

“I just pulled up to my house. It looks like there’s a rotting corpse on my driveway. It looks like the legs is cut off,” the 911 caller said.

In that chilling 911 call, the homeowner tells the dispatcher he spent Sunday night at his girlfriend’s place and arrived home around 9:30 a.m. Monday to find that dismembered body. The incident report shows the victim is a white female.

“You need to send the cops now. It doesn’t look good,” the caller said.

Robinson, who lives along Bright Street, said investigators stopped by her home earlier Thursday.

“They came to my house, just wanted to talk to us in the neighborhood to let us know this wasn’t, our area wasn’t targeted. And they didn’t want us to have no fear,” Robinson said.

She said investigators told her the woman had been killed somewhere else and left in the driveway. She said the block is a cut through for the surrounding neighborhoods.

“We’ve never had anything like that since I have been here anyway. So, it was very disturbing and heartbreaking. It was rough to just hear all the details,” Robinson said.

Goldsboro police are asking anyone with information to give them a call.