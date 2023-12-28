GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Police are investigating an armed robbery that took place in Goldsboro Wednesday evening.

Around 8:40 p.m., officers with the Goldsboro Police Department say they responded to a ShotSpotter alert at D&C Mini Mart on 1007 E Elm St.

While en route, officers said they received a separate call about a robbery at the same location.

Once on the scene, police talked with store employees and owners who said that two armed people entered the store and carried out a robbery.

They said that shots were fired but no injuries were reported.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this crime, or any other crime in the Wayne County area is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255.