Police: Man shot person in head during altercation in front of Goldsboro home

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was arrested for attempted murder for shooting another man in the head during an altercation Tuesday afternoon in Goldsboro, police said.

Officers responded to the 800 block of S. Slocumb Street just after 3:20 p.m. after receiving a Shot Spotter alert about six rounds being fired. They arrived to find a man who had been shot in the head in the front yard of a residence, a news release said.

The victim was taken to UNC Wayne Health Care with life-threatening injuries, then to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.

Investigators determined there was some kind of altercation between the victim and the resident, Parrish Hagans. During the altercation, Hagans shot the victim, police said.

Hagans was charged with attempted murder and jailed on a $200,000 secured bond.

Police, as of Tuesday night, did not know the victim’s condition.