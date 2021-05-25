Police seek car linked to body discovered in Goldsboro neighborhood

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro police are looking for a car they say is linked to a death investigation.

The investigation was triggered after a body was discovered in a neighborhood Monday morning, according to Goldsboro police.

The incident was reported just before 9:40 a.m. along the 300 block of Bright Street, according to a news release from Goldsboro police.

Tuesday evening, police said they were searching for a car in connection with the discovery of the body.

Police released a photo of a sedan that appeared to be a Cadillac. Police have not released any information about the body that was found.

Police said anyone with information about the car or body should call the Goldsboro/Wayne County Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255.