Police seek car linked to body discovered in Goldsboro neighborhood

Wayne County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo from Goldsboro police

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro police are looking for a car they say is linked to a death investigation.

The investigation was triggered after a body was discovered in a neighborhood Monday morning, according to Goldsboro police.

The incident was reported just before 9:40 a.m. along the 300 block of Bright Street, according to a news release from Goldsboro police.

Tuesday evening, police said they were searching for a car in connection with the discovery of the body.

Police released a photo of a sedan that appeared to be a Cadillac. Police have not released any information about the body that was found.

Police said anyone with information about the car or body should call the Goldsboro/Wayne County Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories