GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A 14-year-old was killed in a Goldsboro shooting Wednesday morning, police say.

Goldsboro police said they responded to the shooting around 4:20 a.m. near Central Heights and Thoroughfare roads.

Officers said shots were fired into a mobile home and struck the teen who was inside at the time.

The investigation is ongoing, police said in a release.