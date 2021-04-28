Police use Narcan on 13-year-old girl who overdosed at Goldsboro motel, woman charged

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A 36-year-old woman faces a felony child abuse charge after Goldsboro police said a 13-year-old overdosed last week.

On April 21, Goldsboro police were called to the Economy Inn on W. Grantham Street for a reported overdose.

Responding officers found an unresponsive 13-year-old girl in the parking lot, police said.

Officers adminstered Narcan to the girl before EMS transported her to Wayne UNC Health Care where she received more medical care.

Goldsboro police said the girl was later released from the hospital. Her current condition was not immediately available.

Following an investigation by the Goldsboro Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division, warrants were taken out for Nikki Danielle Wiggs.

She was taken into custody on April 23 on a charge of felony child abuse. Wiggs was taken to the Wayne County Jail where she received a $10,000 bond.