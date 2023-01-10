Close up of books on desk in library. (Getty Images)

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – After more than two years on the shelf because of COVID-19 restrictions, “Wayne County Reads” is returning to the Wayne County Public Library.

Wayne County Reads, a one book, one-community project that began in 2004, provides free public programs from readings, films, discussions, demonstrations, festivals and more to the community.

It is partnering with Literacy Connections, Paramount Theatre, Seymour Johnson Air Force Base Library, the University of Mount Olive Library, Wayne Country Day School, Wayne Community College, Wayne County Public Library, Wayne County Public Schools and Wayne Country Day School to bring the programs back after more than two years.

The program is expected to begin in February with its first event coming as a book discussion at the Goldsboro Library.

2/9/23 at 7 p.m.: A Moderated Book Discussion with Art Chansky, Goldsboro Library

During this program, author Art Chansky will discuss what led him to write Game Changers and recount the stories of Charlie Scott and Dean Smith.

Then, one week later, a film will be shown inside Paramount Theatre.

2/16/23 at 7:30 p.m.: An Evening with Phil Ford & Dick Baddour, Paramount Theatre

Join Wayne County Reads at the Paramount Theatre for an evening of conversation with former UNC-Chapel Hill basketball player and assistant coach Phil Ford and former UNC-Chapel Hill athletic director Dick Baddour. Ford and Baddour will discuss Coach Dean Smith’s life, Charlie Scott’s legacy, and more.

The last event currently known on the docket is a sport-themed get-to-know-you event.

2/23/23 at 7 p.m.: Local Game Changers, Goldsboro Library

This event features local “game changers” who will share personal, first-hand accounts of the integration of sports in Wayne County. You will not want to miss this community conversation featuring former coaches, athletes, officials, and educators.

More information about these events can be found by contacting Public Affairs Director Joel Gillie at 919-731-1367.