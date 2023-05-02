WILMINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Goldsboro drug dealer nicknamed “Booty” will spend 21 years in prison for his role in a drug ring that brought methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin and fentanyl to Wayne County, as part of a plea deal, prosecutors say.

The U.S. Department of Justice said Tuesday that Johnathan Aquavius Heath received his 252-month sentence from Chief Judge Richard E. Myers II.

He pleaded guilty in June 2022 to a charge of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 50 or more grams of meth, five or more kilograms of cocaine and 280 or more grams of crack.

Prosecutors say Heath — who was known by the nickname “Booty” — maintained multiple “trap houses” as a leader of a drug trafficking organization that distributed meth, fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, and crack.

They say Heath was responsible for assisting in the distribution of more than 110 grams of cocaine; 400 grams of crack; 370 grans of meth; 1,500 grams of heroin, and nearly 1,500 grams of fentanyl.

Four others have previously been sentenced after taking plea deals.