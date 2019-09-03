Private plane makes unauthorized landing at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A private plane made an unauthorized landing at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base Tuesday afternoon, Goldsboro police said.

Around 2:40 p.m., Goldsboro police were called to the base to assist Seymour Johnson and Air Force personnel after a private plane landed at the installation.

Goldsboro officers used a narcotics K-9 as they assisted Seymour Johnson Security Forces and the Air Force Office of Special Investigations.

No further information was made immediately available.

