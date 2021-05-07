Program at Wayne County jail having positive impact on the lives of inmates

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — A group in Eastern North Carolina is trying to get more resources into county jails. They say it’s because there are limited programs out there helping inmates succeed after they serve their time.

In Wayne County’s detention center, inmates are learning life skills and healing through music, thanks to Cry Freedom Missions. Every Thursday, inmates sing together, learn together and reflect on their lives.

Music is a universal language. It instills hope, but that’s not all this program offers. The Cry Freedom Missions team teaches them English, math, social studies, Bible studies and even parenting skills.

“I just love that I came to this place not knowing that I would have a second chance at life the way that I’ve seen it,” said one Wayne County inmate.

Beverly Weeks said she sees the value in each and every person at the detention center. She’s seen how limited mental health resources have hurt many of these women.

“A lot of these women don’t even need to be in jail, they need mental health services,” she said.

Another inmate tells 9OYS she’s learned that freedom begins in your mind. She’s looking forward to her future.

“There’s things that they teach that you put in place while you’re here and then you go outside and you use more of that,” the inmate said.

Wayne County Sheriff Larry Pierce encourages other county jails to provide these kinds of resources to inmates.

“There’s no reason why you can’t offer them something while they are in a detention facility to give them some hope,” Pierce said.

Working as a nonprofit, Cry Freedom Missions relies heavily on donations to continue programs like this one. You can help keep these efforts going by donating here.