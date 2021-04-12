Goldsboro, N.C. (WNCN) – Railroad track work will cause major traffic delays in Goldsboro this week.

Norfolk Southern will close North Berkeley Blvd (U.S. 13) at its crossing Monday for maintenance. The closure is expected to start around 8 in the morning.

Crews will be removing the track crossing and old asphalt and resurface the crossing before reopening the road by the end of Monday, April 12. The N.C. Department of Transportation will direct traffic on U.S. 13 to use the U.S. 70 Bypass, U.S. 117 (N. Williams St), and U.S. 70 to go around the closure.

There will also be road closures on North Spence Avenue Tuesday, and Wayne Memorial Drive

on Wednesday. Drivers should plan ahead as their commute will take longer during railroad track maintenance.