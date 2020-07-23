Remains found in Wayne County aren’t of Cole Thomas, sheriff says

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Wayne County officials have released new details pertaining to the human remains found Wednesday.

Cole Thomas

In a statement, Sheriff Larry M. Pierce said the remains were found by a logging company cutting timber in a wooded area in the 600 block of Falling Creek Church Road.

Pierce confirmed the remains are not of Cole Thomas – who vanished the night of Nov. 25, 2016 in Benson. His body has yet to be found.

The sheriff said the remains are of a male around the age of 30.

There is a full-length rod in the left femur.

The medical examiner based the age off on bone density and metal fillings in the teeth.

The race of the person has not been determined, Pierce said.

No other information was released.