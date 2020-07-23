GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Wayne County officials have released new details pertaining to the human remains found Wednesday.
In a statement, Sheriff Larry M. Pierce said the remains were found by a logging company cutting timber in a wooded area in the 600 block of Falling Creek Church Road.
Pierce confirmed the remains are not of Cole Thomas – who vanished the night of Nov. 25, 2016 in Benson. His body has yet to be found.
The sheriff said the remains are of a male around the age of 30.
There is a full-length rod in the left femur.
The medical examiner based the age off on bone density and metal fillings in the teeth.
The race of the person has not been determined, Pierce said.
No other information was released.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- United Way of the Greater Triangle launches new anti-racism community fund
- UNC research shows NC schools not prepared to support students during pandemic
- Remains found in Wayne County aren’t of Cole Thomas, sheriff says
- SC ICU doctor creates app to help patients on ventilators communicate faster
- Release the Kraken: Seattle unveils name for NHL franchise