Replacement of ‘functionally obsolete’ bridge in Wayne County to cause delays for months

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Bridge construction in Wayne County will cause traffic delays for the next four months.

On Monday, the North Carolina Department of Transportation said Mark Edwards Road bridge over Bear Creek was closed. Crews are replacing the 70-year-old bridge with a three-lane structure.

The old bridge has become “functionally obsolete for today’s traffic,” officials said.

The New Hope Fire Department expressed concerns about the closure impacting its service area. The NCDOT was able to accelerate the project by two months.

The new bridge will elevate the road between the bridge and its intersection with Parkstown Road, which is about 300 feet away.

Drivers will take a signed detour around the closure.

The new bridge should open to traffic this summer.

