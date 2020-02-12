Roads flooded, prison to evacuate as Neuse River overflows near Goldsboro

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Stephen King calls the Mar-Mac community in Wayne County home.

While he hasn’t personally been impacted by flooding, sights like flooded roads have him concerned.

“How am I going to get around?” he said. “I work in Smithfield, so I have to travel at least 30 minutes just to get to work.”

Throughout the county, CBS 17 saw roads closed and streets flooded near the Neuse River.

Tuesday afternoon, inmate transfer buses were lined up outside the Neuse Correctional Institution.

A spokesperson with the City of Goldsboro confirmed to CBS 17 Neuse Correctional is evacuating in anticipation of the river cresting.

CBS 17 also reached out to North Carolina Department of Public Safety (DPS) officials, who said they don’t discuss movement of offenders for security reasons.

National Weather Service officials in Raleigh said the river is expected to crest at 22.5 feet Wednesday afternoon, and remain in flood stage into next weekend.

Flooding is familiar for John Clark, having lost a home once before in Wayne County.



“It inconveniences a lot of people,” Clark said. “There ain’t nothing you can do about it. You’ve just got to live with it.”



For Clark, he believes it’s about Mother Nature taking its course.

“She takes her time sometimes, [and] sometimes it works out pretty good,” Clark said. “You just have to hang on. That’s all there is to it.”



Meanwhile, King hopes this flooding doesn’t leave much impact.

“Hopefully, if it does flood, it doesn’t really damage many lives because it’s real devastating,” King said. “A house is better than your life. You can replace a house, but you can’t replace your life.”

More headlines from CBS17.com: