Salvation Army serves 15,000 meals in Wayne County in wake of Florence

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) - People in Wayne County are in the midst of getting back to normal after Florence made landfall in the Carolinas, causing flooding in the area.

"You'd have to walk through at least waist-deep water just to get to the road from my home," Robert Newman said standing near his home off of Stevens Mill Road in Goldsboro.

He said he's dealing with conditions left by Florence at his home where he's lived for 25 years.

"I have a lot of tree limbs down," Newman said. "A friend of mine down the road, he just got back to his home today [Saturday]."

Newman said he also had a personal encounter as flooding came into his neighborhood.

"I stepped in a hole, it went over my boots and that night I got sick," he said. "I broke out in a rash up and down my body. My head stopped up. I couldn't hardly halfway breathe. They had to do a deep water rescue that night and carry me to Wayne Memorial Hospital."

Meanwhile, a local group says they're trying to help residents on the road to recovery.

"If I see a neighbor in need, we want to help," said Captain Phillip Stokes of the Salvation Army of Goldsboro.

Stokes said it's been a busy nine days for the organization, with members from chapters around the country also coming in to help.

"We've probably served over 15,000 meals in the last week," Stokes said.

Stokes and others are lending a helping hand with a hot meal to those all around the community, while taking in donated items for people recovering from the storm.

"Most of the times in these storms, people lose everything," Stokes said. "When they go back into their homes, they may be cleaning up their yards, they may be working on their houses. They may be so wrapped up in that, they may forget to eat and hydrate."

Stokes said they plan on helping many in the future, as those like Newman continue carrying on.

"Just keep the faith in God, that's all you can do," Newman said. "Everybody's got to help everybody. That's the only way that we're ever going to survive."

Stokes said the Salvation Army of Goldsboro will be planning on distributing their items the same time as the Wayne County group. Wayne County officials said the final distribution for donated items is set to start next Tuesday.

The Salvation Army in Goldsboro is located at 610 N. William St. in Goldsboro. Their phone number is (919) 735-4811.

Stokes said people can still donate items and/or money to the Salvation Army of Goldsboro, or by going to disaster.salvationarmyusa.org.