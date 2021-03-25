Search continues for father and son who disappeared in Neuse River near Goldsboro while fishing

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Additional search teams are being brought in to help locate a father and his 5-year-old son who went missing in the Neuse River on Wednesday night.

Crews were searching in and around the Neuse River in Goldsboro for the pair after a 911 caller reported seeing a child slip into the water on Wednesday.

Around 8 p.m. Wednesday, a call came in from someone who said they saw a father and son fishing off of a dock at the Goldsboro Boating Access Area off of U.S. 117.

The caller said they saw the child slip in and the father jump in after him.

A boat on the river stopped to help but couldn’t locate either of them.

Spokesperson Joel Gillie said Thursday evening that it is still a search effort – not a recovery.

Dive teams will continue to search until the sun goes down. The plan is to resume full search efforts at 8 a.m. Friday if they are not found.

“Our air watch team is luckily providing us some support further down river,” Gillie said. “They can cover more ground quicker, so they are looking down river, but this is still the main area we are searching in.”

Crews from the Goldsboro Fire Department, another volunteer fire department, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office dive team, and Wayne County EMS were all on scene.

The river banks and surrounding land area were searched Wednesday night.

As of 8:40 a.m. Thursday, nearly 10 boats were at the river and two had already been put in the water. The water in the area where the search is currently being conducted is measuring 10 feet deep, officials said.

Officials also confirmed on Thursday morning that a 7-year-old was with the pair when they went fishing.

The 7-year-old child did not get in the water and is not missing.