Second suspect in 2018 Goldsboro kidnapping, shooting arrested

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – The second suspect in a 2018 kidnapping and shooting in Goldsboro was arrested Wednesday, Goldsboro police said.

The first arrest came on June 27 when a 21-year-old Goldsboro man was arrested in connection with the crime after he was shot in the thigh in an unrelated incident earlier on that day, police said.

On Sept. 18, 2018, Corey Antonia Gibbs, Jr., who was 24 at the time, met with two individuals at his home.

Those two suspects, later identified as Nonya Zion Holmes and Geno Tyron Pridgen, Jr., pulled a gun on Gibbs and forced him into a car, police said.

The suspects were going to force Gibbs to withdraw money from an ATM at gunpoint but Gibbs jumped from the vehicle when the two suspects were distracted, police said.

Gibbs was shot in the back as he jumped from the vehicle near the intersection of Berkeley Boulevard and Elm Street.

A Goldsboro police officer was parked near the intersection and witnessed Gibbs being shot in the back as he jumped from the car.

Police said an off-duty EMS worker rendered first aid before the victim was transported to the hospital and later airlifted to Vidant Health Care in Greenville.

Attempts to arrest the suspects at the time were unsuccessful but Gibbs was able to help police identify the suspects as Holmes and Pridgen, according to police.

On June 27 around 10:15 p.m., Holmes was shot in an incident unrelated to the 2018 kidnapping, police said. He was arrested after being released from Wayne UNC Health Care.

He was charged with:

Attempted first-degree murder

First-degree kidnapping

Robbery with a dangerous weapon

Attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon

Conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon

Possession of a stolen motor vehicle

He’s being held at the Wayne County jail under a $738,500 secured bond.

On Wednesday around 5:05 p.m., Pridgen, 21, surrendered without incident to a Goldsboro police warrant officer, officials said.

Pridgen was arrested for outstanding felony warrants for:

Attempted first-degree murder

First-degree kidnapping

Robbery with a dangerous weapon

Attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon

Conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon

Possession of a stolen motor vehicle

Pridgen was placed in the Wayne County Jail on a $250,000 bond.