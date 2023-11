GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro police are investigating a Monday night shooting that sent a man to a local hospital.

Around 10:08 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Denmark Street in reference to a ShotSpotter alert of multiple gunshots.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to UNC Health Wayne, where he was treated and released.