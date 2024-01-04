WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — A shooting that injured a man took place Thursday afternoon in the Town of Wendell, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

The shooting happened in the 1600 block of Quiet Oaks Road just after 5:15 p.m.

The sheriff’s office said one person was shot, sustaining non-life-threatening injuries. That victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Officials also said the incident was isolated and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

