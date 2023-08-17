GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Goldsboro man was injured Thursday morning in a shooting.

Around 8:43 a.m. on Thursday, Goldsboro police responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 900 block of Hugh Street. Shortly after responding, officers found the victim near a parked vehicle.

The victim, 23-year-old Aaron D. Smith II, was suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. EMS responded and transported Smith to UNC Health Wayne. He was subsequently transported to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville for further treatment, police said. He is in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Goldsboro Police Department encourages anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact the Investigative Services Bureau at 919-580-4241 or 919-705-6572. Callers can also remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers.