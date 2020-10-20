ShotSpotter alert leads to shooting victim at hospital in Goldsboro

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN)– A shooting investigation is underway after a 32-year-old man showed up to a hospital Monday evening with gunshot wounds, Goldsboro police said.

According to Goldsboro police, officers received a ShotSpotter alert around 7:40 p.m. Monday for the area of 1717 S. Slocumb St.

Shortly after the alert, officers got a call from Wayne UNC Health Care that said a gunshot victim, identified as 32-year-old Lindsay Young, had been driven to the hospital.

Young’s injuries are not believed to be life threatening, police said.

The shooting remains under investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call Goldsboro police.