GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — One man has non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Goldsboro on Wednesday evening, according to police.

On Wednesday shortly after 8 p.m., officers with the Goldsboro Police Department responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 200 block of Rosewood Road. Police learned a man was shot and was in the 1600 block of Day Circle.

Police arrived on scene and found the victim with gunshot wounds. Officers said EMS responded and transported the victim to UNC Health Wayne for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Officers said the victim is in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

he Goldsboro Police Department encourages anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact the Investigative Services Bureau at 919-580-4216 or 919-705-6572. Callers can also remain anonymous and contact Crime Stoppers.

