GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Wayne County’s ShotSpotter tipped off police to several gunshots that were fired near the county courthouse on Monday afternoon.

Just before 2 p.m., the Goldsboro Police Department responded to an area near the Wayne County Courthouse after hearing gunshots. Shortly after responding, ShotSpotter sent officers to the 300 block of East Chestnut Street.

During their initial investigation, officers discovered the shots were fired from a moving vehicle.

That is all known information as of 5:15 p.m. on Monday as the investigation remains ongoing.