GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A man sleeping in his bed was hit by debris during a drive-by shooting early Saturday morning in Wayne County, officials said.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital by Wayne County EMS, according to a news release from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident was reported around 1 a.m. at a home in the 1200 block of Eagles Nest Road, which is about four miles south of Goldsboro, the news release said.

“The bullet hit the bedpost and splintered it. The victim was not actually struck by gunfire but was hit with wood fragments,” officials said in the news release.

The victim was treated and later released from the hospital.

“The shooting was a drive-by shooting and it is unknown who the shooter was targeting,” deputies said in the release.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.