RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – Goldsboro police report they’ve arrested a man selling stolen items at a yard sale.

In June, the Goldsboro Police Department said they responded to several breaking and entering and felony larceny cases at Always Available Self Storage at 416 East New Hope Road. Police said a man was entering storage units after business hours and stealing items from inside the units.

The Goldsboro Police Department Investigations Division determined 35-year-old Eric Alphin was the suspect behind the thefts.

The Goldsboro Police Department Investigations Division and the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division served a search warrant at Alphin’s home on Monday. Police said they recovered several stolen items that were up for sale as part of a yard sale.

Alphin was arrested and charged with one count of breaking and entering and felony larceny. He was given a $5,000 secured bond.

Police said they learned about more cases of theft and arrested Alphin Wednesday on four additional counts of breaking and entering and felony larceny. His bond was increased to a $30,000 secured bond.

Police continue to investigate.