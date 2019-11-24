Stop sticks used to end multi-county high-speed chase, Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says

MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (WNCN) – A man accused of having an open alcoholic beverage in his car at a DWI led Wayne County deputies on a high-speed chase late Saturday, the sheriff’s office said.
The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office DWI Task Force had set up a checkpoint at the intersection of Northeast Church and Indian Springs roads.
Chedwick Oneal Wells, 41, of Mount Olive approached the checkpoint in his vehicle. The sheriff’s office said deputies spotted an open alcoholic beverage in a cup holder by Wells.
At that point, Wells sped off from the checkpoint and drove into Duplin County.
The sheriff’s office said Wells was driving in a “very careless and negligent manner” at speeds in excess of 85 mph.
The chase came to an end when deputies used stop sticks to flatten the driver’s side tires of Wells’ vehicle.
Wells was arrested and his vehicle seized under the Run-and-Done law, deputies said.
Wells was charged with:
- Felony flee to elude arrest
- Felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance (
- Driving while impaired
- No operators license
- Injury to personal property
- Speeding
- Reckless driving to endanger
- Open container after consuming
- Revoked registration
- Fail to stop at stop sign
He’s being held under a $33,000 secured.
