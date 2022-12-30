GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro police announced Thursday that a stray cat in the area has tested positive for rabies.

On Friday, Dec. 23, officers said they received a report of an animal bite from a stray cat on the 800 block of South Madison Ave.

They said the cat was captured and has since tested positive for rabies.

CBS 17 has reached out for more information.

According to the CDC, rabies is a fatal but preventable viral disease that can spread to people and pets if they are bitten or scratched by a rabid animal.

The CDC says if a person suspects they were exposed to rabies, they should receive the appropriate medical care.

