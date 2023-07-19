GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — A traffic stop in Goldsboro led to the arrest of a suspect on drug-related charges.

On July 14 at approximately 3:30 p.m., officials said Goldsboro police and the department’s VICE Unit were conducting saturated patrols of the Mimosa Park neighborhood. The operation was carried out due to recent citizen complaints of drug activity.

Officials witnessed a hand-to-hand transaction occurred between two vehicles on Green Drive. A traffic stop was conducted in the 100 block of Oak Hill Drive of one of the suspect’s vehicles for chapter 20 violations.

The driver, Mikaleb West, was questioned and his vehicle searched. Officials found a gun, drug paraphernalia and approximately 947 grams of suspected marijuana.

West was taken into custody, transported to the magistrate’s office and charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, maintaining a vehicle for the sale of controlled substances and drug paraphernalia.

West was held at the Wayne County Jail on a $3,000 secured bond.