GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro police are looking for a person who they said broke into a home early Tuesday morning and fled in the resident’s car.

At about 3:18 a.m., officers said they were called to a home on the 1000 block of South Best Street in reference to a break-in.

They said an unknown person broke into the home while the resident was asleep and started taking items out of the house.

The resident told police that an acquaintance of theirs, who was also asleep, woke up and confronted the intruder.

They said the intruder then fled in the resident’s car.

The police department is investigating the incident as a first-degree burglary.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.