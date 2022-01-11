Teen arrested after 27 car break-ins in one night in Goldsboro, police say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro police say they have arrested a 17-year-old after at least 27 vehicles were broken into earlier this month and late last month

Goldsboro police said that dozens of vehicle break-ins and thefts of items inside them took place early Jan. 2.

Officers were responding to several reports of theft that day when they discovered there were even more that had not yet been reported.

Four of the six areas where the break-ins and thefts took place were at apartment complexes, police said.

Two days after the incidents, a secure custody order was issued for a suspect in many of the break-ins, police said in a Tuesday news release. The teen suspect, whose name was not released, was arrested the next day on Jan. 5, police said.

Police said the teen was linked to 11 vehicle break-ins on Jan. 2, including six on Cashwell Drive.

The teen was also charged in five car break-ins from Dec. 29, four of which happened on Hillside Drive, according to police.

In the news release, Goldsboro police added that “additional charges and suspects are expected in the near future.”