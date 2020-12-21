Teen boy arrested for armed robbery in Goldsboro food market parking lot, police say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A teen boy was arrested and charged this weekend in connection with an armed robbery that occurred earlier this month, Goldsboro police announced Monday.

According to police, on Dec. 14 around 10:36 p.m. a victim reported being robbed at gunpoint while in the parking lot of 1111 Olivia Lane, which is the address for Kaiser Food Market.

During the investigation, a 15-year-old male was developed as the suspect, police said. On Dec. 16, police filed a juvenile petition against the suspect for robbery with a dangerous weapon.

On Dec. 19 at approximately 3:30 p.m., the boy was arrested and taken to Pitt Regional Juvenile Center, police said.

